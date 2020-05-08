Like us on Facebook
Sawyer Paddles and Oars Live w Matt Stockton
7 views
Uploaded by: PeteNewport • Category: Other • Added on: 08 May 2020
Description
A lively discussion of Matt Stockton's artwork using bold colors and spontaneous lines to create paintings and drawings, while capturing the bright colorations of the brute chunky smallmouth. With his unique graffiti style, While tying in Matt's roots with his "fine art" background from Western Michigan University, he creates artwork that offers an urban graffiti style combined with his love of fish. Proceeds from the Artisan Series oars benefit fisheries conservation groups like the Smallmouth Alliance.
