Here's a new #PalmGroms challenge for you – set by Adventurous Pencil, Amy Dunis – the doodle challenge!
To enter, post your artwork in the comments below (include your first name and age), or send it in to [email protected] We'll add your entry to the Palm Groms gallery on our website.
To get started you can download the kayaker from Amy's 'On the Brain' design, which will print A4 or work in your favourite art app.
bit.ly/2XEB72q
Or you can start with a blank canvas. We can't wait to see what you will come up with!
Check out Amy's website
AdventurousPenicl.com
And here's the amazing 'On the Brain' illustration on a custom Shuck helmet that Amy made for us last year.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMaHu37Nrfc
Palm Groms doodle challenge with Adventurous Pencil
9 views
Uploaded by: paul.robertson • Category: Other • Added on: 17 April 2020
