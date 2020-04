Description

Welcome to the SUPPAUL Podcast. This is a conversation about adventure travel, content creation, and running rivers. During the coronavirus quarantine, it's also about staying healthy, sane, and creative in dark times.



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING:...

Welcome to the SUPPAUL Podcast. This is a conversation about adventure travel, content creation, and running rivers. During the coronavirus quarantine, it's also about staying healthy, sane, and creative in dark times.



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING: https://tinyurl.com/y86fjpow



Thanks for watching.



My site is https://www.suppaul.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suppaul_pics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suppaulclark

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/suppaulclark



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

More