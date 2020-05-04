Description

Foilingexpert and Indiana Ambassador Gunnar Biniasch talks about all the new Indiana Foil parts and the smart inventions at the Boot Show Düsseldorf. There are two new frontwings, 2 new stabilizers, 2 new and lighter fuselages, new baseplates and tuttle box adaptors etc etc.

#Foiling #Hydrofoiling...

Foilingexpert and Indiana Ambassador Gunnar Biniasch talks about all the new Indiana Foil parts and the smart inventions at the Boot Show Düsseldorf. There are two new frontwings, 2 new stabilizers, 2 new and lighter fuselages, new baseplates and tuttle box adaptors etc etc.

#Foiling #Hydrofoiling #Foilparts

More