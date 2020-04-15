We guarantee you even more paddle fun with these unique Indiana benefits:
- Dropstitch Upgrade
- Split Finbox
- Hyperflow Fin
- Straight Shape
- Fibreglass Foot Bases
- Wheelie Bag With Paddle Connection
- Cam Connector
You find more details on our website:
https://www.indiana-paddlesurf.ch
https://shop.indiana-paddlesurf.ch/
or in our booklet:
https://bit.ly/2K9N9J0
To be on the water – that’s what we live for and that’s what we work for. Our ambition: to put the best boards under the feet of our customers and to hand them the best paddles. There is no magic involved: Our gear is the result of dedication, curiosity, courage of our perfectly matching team of athletes, shapers, product designers, graphic designers, manufacturers, logisticians, IT specialists – each of them does, what he or she does best and each of them is indispensable.
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Let's introduce STAND UP PADDLING 2.0
13 views
Uploaded by: MaurusStrobel • Category: SUP • Added on: 15 April 2020
Description
We guarantee you even more paddle fun with these unique Indiana benefits:
- Dropstitch Upgrade
- Split Finbox
- Hyperflow Fin
- Straight Shape
- Fibreglass Foot Bases
- Wheelie Bag With Paddle Connection
- Cam Connector
You find more details on our...
- Dropstitch Upgrade
- Split Finbox
- Hyperflow Fin
- Straight Shape
- Fibreglass Foot Bases
- Wheelie Bag With Paddle Connection
- Cam Connector
You find more details on our...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.