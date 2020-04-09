Description

Indiana ambassador and 12 x SUP Swiss Champion Steeve Fleury is addicted to foiling. We love his style and technique, he appears to be pumping easily over Lake Geneva. Steeve has the 1100 Pump Foil under his feet, combined with 75 cm masts and the 5’9 SUP / Wing Foilboard. More about our foil...

Indiana ambassador and 12 x SUP Swiss Champion Steeve Fleury is addicted to foiling. We love his style and technique, he appears to be pumping easily over Lake Geneva. Steeve has the 1100 Pump Foil under his feet, combined with 75 cm masts and the 5’9 SUP / Wing Foilboard. More about our foil products on:



https://shop.indiana-paddlesurf.com/foil.html

More