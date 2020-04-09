Description

The 10’6 Atlantic Paddle Board, with its molded composite ABS deck is an all new SUP concept from Scott Burke Surf and it's about as durable as they come! Although best suited for flat water conditions, the Atlantic can also be used in calm surf conditions. It has an EPS core with 2 layers of fiberglass coated with epoxy resin, then compressed into a hard-shell finish. It's recessed deck features sleek contours and plenty of traction area for all riders. Its rounded rails make for smooth navigation while the bungee straps allow a place to attach your gear while not in use. A center inset handle allows you a comfortable spot to grab onto the large board when carrying down to the beach and you’re sure to draw attention carrying the Atlantic due to its full top and bottom eye-catching wood grain graphic. Don't forget your GoPro if you have one because the Atlantic also has a universal camera mount on the nose of the board so you can relive your ride once you get home from SUPing. A hybrid carbon fiber paddle is also included with this package as well as custom board bag to carry and store your board in. As you can see, the Atlantic is your FULL package SUP deal – everything you need is included – and it’s exclusively available at select Costco locations!

