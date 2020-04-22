Description

Nothing makes sense in this life, so each has to find his own reason to spend the time we have, in the way that really fulfills you. Mikel Sarasola found in kayaking a thing to focus on, what gives him a goal in life. We are nothing, but this life is all we have. One and no more. Original title: Una y Ninguna Mas. By: Mikel Sarasola From: Basque Country (Spain)

