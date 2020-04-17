Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
The IBS Regents Trip (Entry #13 Short Film of the Year Awards 2020)
6 views
Uploaded by: KayakSession • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 17 April 2020
Description
An epic tale of adventure and mishap portrayed by *Interlocking Brick System. The film was filmed during lockdown as an entry to my local kayaking club's film competition. I don't own a Go Pro so it was the only way I could enter. The soundtrack was written and recorded by myself, the whole...
An epic tale of adventure and mishap portrayed by *Interlocking Brick System. The film was filmed during lockdown as an entry to my local kayaking club's film competition. I don't own a Go Pro so it was the only way I could enter. The soundtrack was written and recorded by myself, the whole project took just over a week to complete. The river is a real UK river, I hope you can recognise as the Tryweryn! The journey is based on a few real events, one of my journeys to Wales our car's roof rack lost a part, luckily another car from my group was nearby and rescued the boats! The helmet in the wrong shuttle happened (as I'm sure it has to many) and one of our poor paddlers did loose his paddle on the Crake recently too (if you find it please contact me we can reunite it with him, its a black split). By: Stephanie Shore From: Uk
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.