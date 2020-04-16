Description

I've been thinking about this trick idea for the past year-and-a-half and after an awful lot of falling on my face, I present the 'Turbo Twister Flip' (essentially any move that finishes facing backwards linked to a woo and then either another woo or a back loop finishing with a McNasty... enjoy!...

I've been thinking about this trick idea for the past year-and-a-half and after an awful lot of falling on my face, I present the 'Turbo Twister Flip' (essentially any move that finishes facing backwards linked to a woo and then either another woo or a back loop finishing with a McNasty... enjoy! By: Patrick Kyle From: Uk

More