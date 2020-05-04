Description

With the NRS Vapor PFD, we focused our design efforts on the feel of the jacket and not the frills because boaters on a budget shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort.



Constructed with ultra-soft foam for a flexible fit, the six-panel design effortlessly wraps your torso with protection and flows with your movements. 400 denier nylon fabric ensures season-after-season durability. Features padded shoulder straps, strap garages and reflective logos for low-light visibility.



Type III, low-profile life jacket designed with 16.5 pounds of flotation



Full product details: https://www.nrs.com/product/40034.02/nrs-vapor-pfd

