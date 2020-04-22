Description

From the waves we surf, to the trails we ride, Mother Earth gives us the endless pursuit of adventure. Here at Body Glove, we are taking steps every day to give back to the planet that we love. Reduce single use plastic by eliminating plastic water bottles with our Body Glove water filter systems. Professional Stand-Up Paddle Boarder and adventurer Slater Trout talks about his morning routine, how he eliminates single use plastic and his passion for staying active in nature.

