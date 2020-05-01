Meet the World's #1 selling fishing kayak, the Hobie Mirage Outback. Dominating the kayak fishing industry for almost 20 years, legendary design meets kayak fishing supremacy in the tried-and-true, Outback fishing kayak. This fully-loaded fishing machine is chock full of customizable features: H-Rail for unparalleled accessory mounting, boundless cargo space for all your gear, and Fishfinder and PowerPole ready. Powered by Hobie's MirageDrive 180 with Kick-Up Turbo Fins + ARC Cranks this pedal fishing kayak is highly versatile, fast, quiet, and exceedingly nimble, ready to take you on your next kayak fishing adventure.
Learn more about the Mirage Outback fishing kayak here:
https://www.hobie.com/kayaks/mirage-outback/
Find your local Hobie dealer to order and purchase:
https://www.hobie.com/dealers/
Hobie Mirage Outback | World's Best Selling Fishing Kayak
Description
