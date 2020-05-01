Description

Meet the World's #1 selling fishing kayak, the Hobie Mirage Outback. Dominating the kayak fishing industry for almost 20 years, legendary design meets kayak fishing supremacy in the tried-and-true, Outback fishing kayak. This fully-loaded fishing machine is chock full of customizable features:...

