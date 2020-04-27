Description

Whether it’s redfish in the bayous of Louisiana, halibut off Southern California, or smallmouth bass in the rivers of the northeast, Bass Pro angler Mike Iaconelli always has fun out of his Hobie fishing kayak.



Learn more about the Hobie Pro Angler 14 fishing...

Whether it’s redfish in the bayous of Louisiana, halibut off Southern California, or smallmouth bass in the rivers of the northeast, Bass Pro angler Mike Iaconelli always has fun out of his Hobie fishing kayak.



Learn more about the Hobie Pro Angler 14 fishing kayak:

https://www.hobie.com/kayaks/mirage-pro-angler-14/



Follow us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.instagram.com/hobiefishing/

More