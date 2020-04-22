Description

Passion is what keeps anglers returning for more. The late nights and early wake up calls, the research and the rigging. It all becomes a distant memory as the sun rises and the world around you comes to life. Suddenly it’s just you and the fish, and a one-track mind. What motivates you to fish?



Howie Stretch takes you along with him on a pre-sunrise launch at one of his favorite local spots and explains what motivates him and continues to drive him to be better!

