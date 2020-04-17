Description

ONLY HOBIE DELIVERS POWER IN EVERY DIRECTION

Over 20 years ago, Hobie revolutionized kayak fishing with the introduction of the MirageDrive pedal system. Through constant innovation the MirageDrive has evolved over the years, continuing Hobie’s dominance in the pedal kayak market.

Announcing the...

Announcing the new MirageDrive 360 with Kick-Up Fins that is taking the future of kayaking in a new direction - forward, backward, sideways and every degree in between. Available exclusively on the Pro Angler 12 and Pro Angler 14 360 Series for 2020. You've never seen a kayak move like this before. See for yourself.

