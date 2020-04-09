Description

For me at 6ft 170lbs the Medium Ozone fit perfect. It was a really nice, fast, loose hull. This looks a lot like the Jed hull just stretched out some. My favorite thing about this boats is I feel like I could do most tricks in it, but also paddle it for hours without getting out of the boat. It was very comfortable to me! Not a park n play boat so much as paddle and play! I hope this video helps show a little of what the boat can do.

