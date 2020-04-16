Description

Welcome to the second installment of BOTE’s Beneath The Surface. Corey and Sean will discuss the unprecedented, foolish, yet trip-of-a-lifetime through the Florida Everglades. Cold fronts, raccoons, crocs and sharks, this one will have your skin crawling and your sense of adventure on high alert....

Welcome to the second installment of BOTE’s Beneath The Surface. Corey and Sean will discuss the unprecedented, foolish, yet trip-of-a-lifetime through the Florida Everglades. Cold fronts, raccoons, crocs and sharks, this one will have your skin crawling and your sense of adventure on high alert. So sit back, press play, and enjoy.



Listen to the Podcast: https://www.boteboard.com/blogs/journal/everglades-without-a-plan

More