Never would we want to break the law while out on the water and even more importantly...

Never would we want to break the law while out on the water and even more importantly unknowingly put at risk our life or anyone else's. Federal Law 183.460 requires a "manually reset, trip-free circuit breaker or fuse" when using electric motors. The Minn Kota Trolling Motor Power Center offered by SeaEagle.com puts you in compliance with this law.



The Minn Kota Trolling Motor Power Center provides easy access to external battery terminals that allow trolling motor leads and charger leads to be connected and disconnected without ever opening the box.



This Power Center includes: built-in LED battery meter display indicating how much charge is available, two 12-volt accessory cigarette lighter style plugs for your sounder, laptop or cell phones, and two manual reset circuit breakers (15 amp for accessory plugs and 60 amp for trolling motor).

Fits group 24 and 27 size batteries.



1 Year MinnKota Factory Warranty.

*BATTERY NOT INCLUDED*

