Description

For more info Click Here ► http://sea.gl/SUP-PADDLE



SUP PADDLE BASICS - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUP PADDLES

Most SUP paddles however basic do require some understanding. For instance, which way does the SUP handle go? What is an ergonomic SUP handle? How do I adjust the length? What is the...

For more info Click Here ► http://sea.gl/SUP-PADDLE



SUP PADDLE BASICS - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUP PADDLES

Most SUP paddles however basic do require some understanding. For instance, which way does the SUP handle go? What is an ergonomic SUP handle? How do I adjust the length? What is the proper length? Which way should the blade face? All these questions and more are answered in this short video.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sea Eagle SUP Paddle



Adjustable Fiberglass shaft - 66"-85" (170cm-215cm)

Nylon/Fiberglass Blade

Light Weight 2.65 lbs. (950gr)

Ergonomic Hand Grip

3 Piece design



Our Stand Up Paddle is rugged, light-weight, and easy to use. The dihedral blade allows for an easy "pull" through the water and effortless exit. The ergonomic handle grip provides consistent blade oriented strokes and together they maximize complete efficiency.



The teardrop-shaped concaved 16" long x 8 1/2" wide spoon blade has a kickback angle of 7° increasing not only the amount of water you catch and hold but also the actual catch phase of your stroke as well. Thus lengthening the power phase while allowing you to keep the paddle close to your SUP creating more lift.

More