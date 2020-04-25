Description

Without any advertising:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gobigorgohome



Freestyle Kayak World Champion Nick Troutman from Canada is out in search of the perfect wave, together with his friends Mat Dumoulin from France (two times European Champion), Gerd Serrasolses from Spain and Peter Csonka from...

Without any advertising:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gobigorgohome



Freestyle Kayak World Champion Nick Troutman from Canada is out in search of the perfect wave, together with his friends Mat Dumoulin from France (two times European Champion), Gerd Serrasolses from Spain and Peter Csonka from Slovakia (two times European Champion and three times Runner Up in the World Championships).

No distance is too great for these four athletes – their quest takes them and their kayaks from Africa to North America - their motto being: “Go big or go home!” In order to push their sport to its limits, they need maximum possible air time –the only way to get enough time to pull their spectacular moves in which they lift off the wave completely and rotate through all possible axes.



FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Olaf-Obsommer/183799405144336

WEBSEITE - https://www.big-O-productions.com

YOUTUBE KANAL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSK-DaGgr4BXt_NAqheXag

TWITTER - https://twitter.com/Obsommer

GOOGLE+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/+OlafObsommer

More