We've spent the last year developing a line of after-market accessories for canoes, pack boats, and kayaks. These were all meticulously tested to give them multi-functionality and to increase your comfort level while you're paddling, portaging, or camping. They fit all Swift boats, and several are universal. Check out the all-new portage yoke, yoke pads, knee pads, seat pads, cockpit covers, skirts, and splash deck. You can order them from our webstore at https://www.shopswiftoutside.com or visit swiftcanoe.com for more details.
Interact with us online:
Website- https://www.swiftcanoe.com
Dealers- https://swiftcanoe.com/dealers
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SwiftCanoeandKayak
Twitter- @Swift_Canoe
Instagram- @swiftcanoeandkayak
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Check Out The New Swift Accessory Line!
19 views
Uploaded by: carmenbaum • Category: Other • Added on: 07 May 2020
Description
We've spent the last year developing a line of after-market accessories for canoes, pack boats, and kayaks. These were all meticulously tested to give them multi-functionality and to increase your comfort level while you're paddling, portaging, or camping. They fit all Swift boats, and several are...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.