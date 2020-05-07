Description

We've spent the last year developing a line of after-market accessories for canoes, pack boats, and kayaks. These were all meticulously tested to give them multi-functionality and to increase your comfort level while you're paddling, portaging, or camping. They fit all Swift boats, and several are...

We've spent the last year developing a line of after-market accessories for canoes, pack boats, and kayaks. These were all meticulously tested to give them multi-functionality and to increase your comfort level while you're paddling, portaging, or camping. They fit all Swift boats, and several are universal. Check out the all-new portage yoke, yoke pads, knee pads, seat pads, cockpit covers, skirts, and splash deck. You can order them from our webstore at https://www.shopswiftoutside.com or visit swiftcanoe.com for more details.



Interact with us online:



Website- https://www.swiftcanoe.com



Dealers- https://swiftcanoe.com/dealers



Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SwiftCanoeandKayak



Twitter- @Swift_Canoe



Instagram- @swiftcanoeandkayak

More