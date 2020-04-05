Description

Here's a fun walkthrough of the finer details it takes to build a Swift from start to finish. Bill shows you exactly how we laminate our hulls, assemble our trim, and outfit interior details according to what you need as a paddler. There's also some neat tests showing how strong our signature Carbon Kevlar Trim is, and what a difference we've made by transitioning to building boats without exterior gel coat. You'll be pleasantly surprised. We are building the best boats we've ever made- they're lighter, stronger, and better designed than ever before.



