Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Level Six Quickthrow Pro

Source:unsponsored
When:16 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Level Six have released a brand new throw line that uses 20m of static Dyneema rope that glows in the dark.

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Movie Monday – Olaf Obsommer Special

unsponsored (May 12) - Born to paddling parents, Obsommer’s entire life has been on the water, and he’s been filming whitewater since 1992.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Kayak Technique – Trunk

unsponsored (May 11) - Todays video is about the trunk which transmits power between the legs and the shoulders. Maybe not the most exciting but a weak trunk means energy spillage.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Breaking Down a Rescue

unsponsored (May 10) - Breaking Down A Rescue Last Spring we were running the South Yuba in California, when things went a little sideways. Luckily it didn’t go worse because I was able to rope Evan out before he had to swim some gnarly rapids.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Return to Dreamwave

unsponsored (May 10) - Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Lettmann Manta

unsponsored (May 10) - The Lettmann Manta is both longer and faster than the Granate. It has been designed for both perforce and ease of use. At 272cm long the Lettmann Manta is short enough to compete within the extreme river race classification.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
May 9unsponsored Kayak Technique – Chest and Shoulders
May 6unsponsored Palm Equipment APC Ring – First Look
May 5unsponsored How to Paddle Design
May 3unsponsored Old School Carnage – Corsikayak
May 3unsponsored Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020
Apr 22unsponsored Movie Monday 20 April 2020
Apr 21unsponsored Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough
Apr 21unsponsored Minecraft Kayaking
Apr 20unsponsored Fishpeople – Lives Transformed by the Sea
Apr 15unsponsored Movie Monday 13 April 2020
Apr 13unsponsored Foamie
Apr 12unsponsored Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020
Apr 11unsponsored Freeride 2000
Apr 11unsponsored The Archive – Upper Oetz
Apr 11unsponsored Pin Kit/Rescue Gear
Apr 10unsponsored Paddleexpo 2020 Cancelled
Apr 10unsponsored Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
Apr 9unsponsored Movie Monday 6 April 2020
Apr 7unsponsored Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro – Review
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Sam Elliott
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott
Apr 6unsponsored Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering
Apr 6unsponsored Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look
Apr 1unsponsored New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details
Apr 1unsponsored Help to save Austria’s largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams
Mar 31unsponsored The Legend of Muksu – Review
Mar 30unsponsored Schema-Building in Coaching
Mar 28unsponsored Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
Mar 28unsponsored Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
Mar 28unsponsored Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
Mar 28unsponsored New Kayaks From Verus
Mar 27unsponsored Titan Nymph – Review
Mar 26unsponsored Bren Freeride Highlights 2019
Mar 19unsponsored Kayak Safety Features – Run Down
Mar 16unsponsored Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.