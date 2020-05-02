Exo Kayaks Party Rexy Source: unsponsored When: 16 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

The Party Rexy is here! Adapted by the team at @s2s.at to make our favourite river runner even more fun by slimming down and modifying the stern. → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





How to Paddle Design unsponsored (May 5) - First of all if you have not done any drawing or designing lately I would recommend that you get a piece of paper and draw out a few ideas of things that you would like on your paddle. Keep the design pretty basic. Mandalas are an easy formula to follow and look great. Equally any cartoon or line drawing will work also. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: