[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Breaking Down a Rescue
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Breaking Down A Rescue Last Spring we were running the South Yuba in California, when things went a little sideways. Luckily it didn’t go worse because I was able to rope Evan out before he had to s [...]
More from unsponsored
Palm Equipment APC Ring – First Look
unsponsored (10 hrs. ago) - At the end of last week I purchased a Palm Equipment APC Ring. The APC Ring is a fat anodized aluminium O-ring for your PFD chest harness providing an easy to recognize attachment point. read more...
Lettmann Manta
unsponsored (12 hrs. ago) - The Lettmann Manta is both longer and faster than the Granate. It has been designed for both perforce and ease of use. At 272cm long the Lettmann Manta is short enough to compete within the extreme river race classification. read more...
Kayak Technique – Chest and Shoulders
unsponsored (13 hrs. ago) - The 4th video in the series shows how the shoulders and chest contribute to the generation of power and how they conserve the power and keep it contained in the body and boat. read more...
How to Paddle Design
unsponsored (May 5) - First of all if you have not done any drawing or designing lately I would recommend that you get a piece of paper and draw out a few ideas of things that you would like on your paddle. Keep the design pretty basic. Mandalas are an easy formula to follow and look great. Equally any cartoon or line drawing will work also. read more...
Return to Dreamwave
unsponsored (May 3) - Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|