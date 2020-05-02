Lettmann Manta
The Lettmann Manta is both longer and faster than the Granate. It has been designed for both perforce and ease of use. At 272cm long the Lettmann Manta is short enough to compete within the extreme ri [...]
More from unsponsored
Kayak Technique – Chest and Shoulders
unsponsored (1 hour ago) - The 4th video in the series shows how the shoulders and chest contribute to the generation of power and how they conserve the power and keep it contained in the body and boat. read more...
How to Paddle Design
unsponsored (16 hrs. ago) - First of all if you have not done any drawing or designing lately I would recommend that you get a piece of paper and draw out a few ideas of things that you would like on your paddle. Keep the design pretty basic. Mandalas are an easy formula to follow and look great. Equally any cartoon or line drawing will work also. read more...
Return to Dreamwave
unsponsored (May 3) - Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better. read more...
Old School Carnage – Corsikayak
unsponsored (May 3) - Corsikayak – Big water, big falls and big boats. read more...
Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020
unsponsored (May 3) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020. It is our weekly round up of video clips we’ve spotted on Instagram. read more...
