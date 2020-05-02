Return to Dreamwave
1 hour ago
Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better.
More from unsponsored
Old School Carnage – Corsikayak
unsponsored (3 hrs. ago) - Corsikayak – Big water, big falls and big boats. read more...
Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020
unsponsored (13 hrs. ago) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020. It is our weekly round up of video clips we’ve spotted on Instagram. read more...
Movie Monday 20 April 2020
unsponsored (Apr 22) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Movie Monday 20 April 2020. This is the 243rd Movie Monday. read more...
Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough
unsponsored (Apr 21) - The 2020 Verus Hellbender started with a craving for cartwheels and a dream of a slicey boating revolution. Here today is Josh Pecaric with a full rundown on the design and specs of this epic boat. read more...
Minecraft Kayaking
unsponsored (Apr 21) - Luke Fothergill has recreated Cardiff International Whitewater Course in Minecraft. read more...
