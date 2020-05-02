Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Old School Carnage – Corsikayak

Source:unsponsored
When:3 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Corsikayak – Big water, big falls and big boats.

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Return to Dreamwave

unsponsored (1 hour ago) - Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020

unsponsored (13 hrs. ago) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020. It is our weekly round up of video clips we’ve spotted on Instagram.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Movie Monday 20 April 2020

unsponsored (Apr 22) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Movie Monday 20 April 2020. This is the 243rd Movie Monday.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough

unsponsored (Apr 21) - The 2020 Verus Hellbender started with a craving for cartwheels and a dream of a slicey boating revolution. Here today is Josh Pecaric with a full rundown on the design and specs of this epic boat.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Minecraft Kayaking

unsponsored (Apr 21) - Luke Fothergill has recreated Cardiff International Whitewater Course in Minecraft.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 20unsponsored Fishpeople – Lives Transformed by the Sea
Apr 15unsponsored Movie Monday 13 April 2020
Apr 13unsponsored Foamie
Apr 12unsponsored Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020
Apr 11unsponsored Freeride 2000
Apr 11unsponsored The Archive – Upper Oetz
Apr 11unsponsored Pin Kit/Rescue Gear
Apr 10unsponsored Paddleexpo 2020 Cancelled
Apr 10unsponsored Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
Apr 9unsponsored Movie Monday 6 April 2020
Apr 7unsponsored Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro – Review
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Sam Elliott
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott
Apr 6unsponsored Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering
Apr 6unsponsored Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look
Apr 1unsponsored New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details
Apr 1unsponsored Help to save Austria’s largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams
Mar 31unsponsored The Legend of Muksu – Review
Mar 30unsponsored Schema-Building in Coaching
Mar 28unsponsored Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
Mar 28unsponsored Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
Mar 28unsponsored Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
Mar 28unsponsored New Kayaks From Verus
Mar 27unsponsored Titan Nymph – Review
Mar 26unsponsored Bren Freeride Highlights 2019
Mar 19unsponsored Kayak Safety Features – Run Down
Mar 16unsponsored Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup
Mar 12unsponsored 4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World
Mar 10unsponsored A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.