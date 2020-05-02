[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Old School Carnage – Corsikayak
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|3 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Corsikayak – Big water, big falls and big boats.
More from unsponsored
Return to Dreamwave
unsponsored (1 hour ago) - Scoping through the old drives I came across this short GoPro edit I made from our 2017 return to Dream Wave in Manitoba. Loaded jetskis, camping out beside the best wave in the world, it doesn’t get better. read more...
Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020
unsponsored (13 hrs. ago) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 2 May 2020. It is our weekly round up of video clips we’ve spotted on Instagram. read more...
Movie Monday 20 April 2020
unsponsored (Apr 22) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Movie Monday 20 April 2020. This is the 243rd Movie Monday. read more...
Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough
unsponsored (Apr 21) - The 2020 Verus Hellbender started with a craving for cartwheels and a dream of a slicey boating revolution. Here today is Josh Pecaric with a full rundown on the design and specs of this epic boat. read more...
Minecraft Kayaking
unsponsored (Apr 21) - Luke Fothergill has recreated Cardiff International Whitewater Course in Minecraft. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|