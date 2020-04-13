Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough

Source:unsponsored
When:29 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The 2020 Verus Hellbender started with a craving for cartwheels and a dream of a slicey boating revolution. Here today is Josh Pecaric with a full rundown on the design and specs of this epic boat.

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Minecraft Kayaking

unsponsored (2 hrs. ago) - Luke Fothergill has recreated Cardiff International Whitewater Course in Minecraft.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Fishpeople – Lives Transformed by the Sea

unsponsored (Apr 20) - Fishpeople tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. Featuring Dave Rastovich, Kimi Werner, Matahi Drollet and more.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Movie Monday 13 April 2020

unsponsored (Apr 15) - Welcome to Movie Monday 13 April 2020 at Unsponsored.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Foamie

unsponsored (Apr 13) - Step by step, making a model paddler. Here’s Snowy Robertson making the foamie paddler.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020

unsponsored (Apr 12) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020. This might well be the biggest Social Media Saturday to date.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 11unsponsored Freeride 2000
Apr 11unsponsored The Archive – Upper Oetz
Apr 11unsponsored Pin Kit/Rescue Gear
Apr 10unsponsored Paddleexpo 2020 Cancelled
Apr 10unsponsored Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
Apr 9unsponsored Movie Monday 6 April 2020
Apr 7unsponsored Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro – Review
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Sam Elliott
Apr 7unsponsored Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott
Apr 6unsponsored Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering
Apr 6unsponsored Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look
Apr 1unsponsored New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details
Apr 1unsponsored Help to save Austria’s largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams
Mar 31unsponsored The Legend of Muksu – Review
Mar 30unsponsored Schema-Building in Coaching
Mar 28unsponsored Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
Mar 28unsponsored Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
Mar 28unsponsored Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
Mar 28unsponsored New Kayaks From Verus
Mar 27unsponsored Titan Nymph – Review
Mar 26unsponsored Bren Freeride Highlights 2019
Mar 19unsponsored Kayak Safety Features – Run Down
Mar 16unsponsored Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup
Mar 12unsponsored 4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World
Mar 10unsponsored A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
Mar 3unsponsored PFD Chest Harness Best Practice
Feb 28unsponsored Paddle For Plastic Community
Feb 25unsponsored Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures
Feb 24unsponsored Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.