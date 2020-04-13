Verus Kayaks Hellbender – Walkthrough Source: unsponsored When: 29 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

The 2020 Verus Hellbender started with a craving for cartwheels and a dream of a slicey boating revolution. Here today is Josh Pecaric with a full rundown on the design and specs of this epic boat. → read original → unsponsored

