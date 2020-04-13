Fishpeople – Lives Transformed by the Sea
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|54 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Fishpeople tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. Featuring Dave Rastovich, Kimi Werner, Matahi Drollet and more.
More from unsponsored
Movie Monday 13 April 2020
unsponsored (Apr 15) - Welcome to Movie Monday 13 April 2020 at Unsponsored. read more...
Foamie
unsponsored (Apr 13) - Step by step, making a model paddler. Here’s Snowy Robertson making the foamie paddler. read more...
Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020
unsponsored (Apr 12) - Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020. This might well be the biggest Social Media Saturday to date. read more...
Freeride 2000
unsponsored (Apr 11) - Inspired by all the sessions on this river when I was a kid. Give it a try and let me know how you do. read more...
The Archive – Upper Oetz
unsponsored (Apr 11) - The Archive – The Oetz is Home for the boys, can you tell what keeps them here and makes them so passionate about saving it. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|