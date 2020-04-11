Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020
Welcome to Unsponsored and Social Media Saturday 11 April 2020. This might well be the biggest Social Media Saturday to date.
Freeride 2000
unsponsored (16 hrs. ago) - Inspired by all the sessions on this river when I was a kid. Give it a try and let me know how you do. read more...
The Archive – Upper Oetz
unsponsored (Apr 11) - The Archive – The Oetz is Home for the boys, can you tell what keeps them here and makes them so passionate about saving it. read more...
Pin Kit/Rescue Gear
unsponsored (Apr 11) - A pin kit is the collection of equipment that you carry to aid in a whitewater rescue that may or may not involve a pinned kayak or canoe. Within my paddling group there will be several variations of this kit, it is important that the group is not reliant on one persons kit as it may be that person or that persons boat that is in need of assistance. read more...
Paddleexpo 2020 Cancelled
unsponsored (Apr 10) - As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic there is an increased risk to health. read more...
Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
unsponsored (Apr 10) - What a day on Tummy! Sam Grafton, Ben Marr, and Ben Kinsella did the Tum-flush and ran everything. They are beasts and took some stage beatings and had epic lines. read more...
