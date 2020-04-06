Freeride 2000 Source: unsponsored When: 52 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Inspired by all the sessions on this river when I was a kid. Give it a try and let me know how you do. → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Pin Kit/Rescue Gear unsponsored (15 hrs. ago) - A pin kit is the collection of equipment that you carry to aid in a whitewater rescue that may or may not involve a pinned kayak or canoe. Within my paddling group there will be several variations of this kit, it is important that the group is not reliant on one persons kit as it may be that person or that persons boat that is in need of assistance. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: