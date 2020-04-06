Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|9 min. ago
|Rating:
|
What a day on Tummy! Sam Grafton, Ben Marr, and Ben Kinsella did the Tum-flush and ran everything. They are beasts and took some stage beatings and had epic lines.
More from unsponsored
Movie Monday 6 April 2020
unsponsored (14 hrs. ago) - Welcome to Movie Monday 6 April 2020. We have a great selection of whitewater videos to help soak up a little bit of your time today. Week #3 of lockdown in the UK. read more...
Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro – Review
unsponsored (Apr 7) - We do a fair bit of biking at Unsponsored HQ when there isn’t much water around and we have been using Five Ten shoes from the very start. read more...
Reader’s Rides – Sam Elliott
unsponsored (Apr 7) - The Reader’s Ride series is back for 2020. This series showcases the kit that boaters just like you are using. It is dead simple. Gather your gear and take some photos, then let us know what you are using, what your oldest piece of gear is, your newest item and what you couldn’t live without. read more...
Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott
unsponsored (Apr 7) - The Reader’s Ride series is back for 2020. This series showcases the kit that boaters just like you are using. This is the first for 2020 from Keith Elliott. read more...
Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering
unsponsored (Apr 6) - Decided to fire up Timber Hole at high water with a huge group of people durning a memorial paddle for some beautiful late friends. I beatered pretty good, pulled off a fully arial pan-am in my Tuna, and missed a bunch of rolls when I flushed. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|