Paddleexpo 2020 Cancelled
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic there is an increased risk to health.
More from unsponsored
Tumwater Canyon 10000 CFS
unsponsored (9 hrs. ago) - What a day on Tummy! Sam Grafton, Ben Marr, and Ben Kinsella did the Tum-flush and ran everything. They are beasts and took some stage beatings and had epic lines. read more...
Movie Monday 6 April 2020
unsponsored (23 hrs. ago) - Welcome to Movie Monday 6 April 2020. We have a great selection of whitewater videos to help soak up a little bit of your time today. Week #3 of lockdown in the UK. read more...
Adidas Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro – Review
unsponsored (Apr 7) - We do a fair bit of biking at Unsponsored HQ when there isn’t much water around and we have been using Five Ten shoes from the very start. read more...
Reader’s Rides – Sam Elliott
unsponsored (Apr 7) - The Reader’s Ride series is back for 2020. This series showcases the kit that boaters just like you are using. It is dead simple. Gather your gear and take some photos, then let us know what you are using, what your oldest piece of gear is, your newest item and what you couldn’t live without. read more...
Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott
unsponsored (Apr 7) - The Reader’s Ride series is back for 2020. This series showcases the kit that boaters just like you are using. This is the first for 2020 from Keith Elliott. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|