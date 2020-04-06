Movie Monday 6 April 2020 Source: unsponsored When: 31 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Welcome to Movie Monday 6 April 2020. We have a great selection of whitewater videos to help soak up a little bit of your time today. Week #3 of lockdown in the UK. → read original → unsponsored

Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering - Decided to fire up Timber Hole at high water with a huge group of people durning a memorial paddle for some beautiful late friends. I beatered pretty good, pulled off a fully arial pan-am in my Tuna, and missed a bunch of rolls when I flushed.

