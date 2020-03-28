Playak Logo


Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look

Source:unsponsored
When:48 min. ago
We have one of Yak’s newest pieces of dry wear in for review at Unsponsored.

More from unsponsored

New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details

unsponsored (Apr 1) - We are excited to announce the 2020 lineup from Verus Kayaks. These kayaks have been in the works for the last year and we are excited to bring you the Gladiator 2.0 and the Hellbender.

Help to save Austria's largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams

unsponsored (Apr 1) - The Ötztaler Ache is the largest currently free-flowing river in the Tyrol region of Austria. It is home to a diverse riverine ecology, with bank side alpine meadows and is a mecca for white water kayakers from around the world.

The Legend of Muksu – Review

unsponsored (Mar 31) - The Muksu is regarded as the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union. Extreme whitewater, extreme lines, and extreme scouting in the heart of Tajikistan, all of which has been beautifully captured by Olaf Obsommer.

Schema-Building in Coaching

unsponsored (Mar 30) - For those coaches amongst us, we all love sharing our enthusiasm for the sport and seeing our students pick up the skills we teach them. But when was the last time you thought about the evidence that backs up the way we coach?

Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020

unsponsored (Mar 28) - Welcome to Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020 and Unsponsored. Despite most of the world being on lockdown this weeks Social Media Saturday is pretty full. Check it out and please share with your friends.

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 28unsponsored Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
Mar 28unsponsored Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
Mar 28unsponsored New Kayaks From Verus
Mar 27unsponsored Titan Nymph – Review
Mar 26unsponsored Bren Freeride Highlights 2019
Mar 19unsponsored Kayak Safety Features – Run Down
Mar 16unsponsored Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup
Mar 12unsponsored 4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World
Mar 10unsponsored A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
Mar 3unsponsored PFD Chest Harness Best Practice
Feb 28unsponsored Paddle For Plastic Community
Feb 25unsponsored Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures
Feb 24unsponsored Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline
Feb 20unsponsored Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition
Feb 19unsponsored Immersion Research Aphrodite Dry Suit – First Look
Feb 17unsponsored Thrown Line Rescue Bloopers - Funny Video!!
Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.