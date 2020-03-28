Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look
We have one of Yak’s newest pieces of dry wear in for review at Unsponsored.
More from unsponsored
New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details
unsponsored (Apr 1) - We are excited to announce the 2020 lineup from Verus Kayaks. These kayaks have been in the works for the last year and we are excited to bring you the Gladiator 2.0 and the Hellbender. read more...
Help to save Austria’s largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams
unsponsored (Apr 1) - The Ötztaler Ache is the largest currently free-flowing river in the Tyrol region of Austria. It is home to a diverse riverine ecology, with bank side alpine meadows and is a mecca for white water kayakers from around the world. read more...
The Legend of Muksu – Review
unsponsored (Mar 31) - The Muksu is regarded as the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union. Extreme whitewater, extreme lines, and extreme scouting in the heart of Tajikistan, all of which has been beautifully captured by Olaf Obsommer. read more...
Schema-Building in Coaching
unsponsored (Mar 30) - For those coaches amongst us, we all love sharing our enthusiasm for the sport and seeing our students pick up the skills we teach them. But when was the last time you thought about the evidence that backs up the way we coach? read more...
Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
unsponsored (Mar 28) - Welcome to Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020 and Unsponsored. Despite most of the world being on lockdown this weeks Social Media Saturday is pretty full. Check it out and please share with your friends. read more...
