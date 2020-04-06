Playak Logo


Reader’s Rides – Keith Elliott

The Reader’s Ride series is back for 2020. This series showcases the kit that boaters just like you are using. This is the first for 2020 from Keith Elliott.

Movie Monday 6 April 2020

unsponsored (31 min. ago) - Welcome to Movie Monday 6 April 2020. We have a great selection of whitewater videos to help soak up a little bit of your time today. Week #3 of lockdown in the UK.  read more...

Timber Hole Raundalselva Beatering

unsponsored (8 hrs. ago) - Decided to fire up Timber Hole at high water with a huge group of people durning a memorial paddle for some beautiful late friends. I beatered pretty good, pulled off a fully arial pan-am in my Tuna, and missed a bunch of rolls when I flushed.  read more...

Yak Horizon Drysuit – First Look

unsponsored (14 hrs. ago) - We have one of Yak’s newest pieces of dry wear in for review at Unsponsored.  read more...

New river boats from Verus Kayaks - More Details

unsponsored (Apr 1) - We are excited to announce the 2020 lineup from Verus Kayaks. These kayaks have been in the works for the last year and we are excited to bring you the Gladiator 2.0 and the Hellbender.  read more...

Help to save Austria’s largest free flowing river, Ötztaler Ache from dams

unsponsored (Apr 1) - The Ötztaler Ache is the largest currently free-flowing river in the Tyrol region of Austria. It is home to a diverse riverine ecology, with bank side alpine meadows and is a mecca for white water kayakers from around the world.  read more...

Mar 31unsponsored The Legend of Muksu – Review
Mar 30unsponsored Schema-Building in Coaching
Mar 28unsponsored Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
Mar 28unsponsored Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
Mar 28unsponsored Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
Mar 28unsponsored New Kayaks From Verus
Mar 27unsponsored Titan Nymph – Review
Mar 26unsponsored Bren Freeride Highlights 2019
Mar 19unsponsored Kayak Safety Features – Run Down
Mar 16unsponsored Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup
Mar 12unsponsored 4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World
Mar 10unsponsored A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
Mar 3unsponsored PFD Chest Harness Best Practice
Feb 28unsponsored Paddle For Plastic Community
Feb 25unsponsored Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures
Feb 24unsponsored Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline
Feb 20unsponsored Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition
Feb 19unsponsored Immersion Research Aphrodite Dry Suit – First Look
Feb 17unsponsored Thrown Line Rescue Bloopers - Funny Video!!
