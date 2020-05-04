Playing in Tide Rips With a Sea Kayak
It’s great to have another article by our talented Tsunami Ranger John Lull. Welcome back, John! Thanks for the informative post and for the awesome photos, taken from the Golden Gate bridge by your [...]
→ read original → Tsunami Rangers
More from Tsunami Rangers
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Tsunami Rangers (Apr 8) -
Harold Gatty was born in Campbelltown, Tasmania in 1903. He went to school at the Royal Australian Naval College, and became one of the world’s great navigators. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|