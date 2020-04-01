Following Some Old Footsteps

More from Trash Paddler

New Landings on the Assabet Trash Paddler (May 1) - Had hoped to paddle on the 50th Earth Day but the day's strong winds persuaded me to wait until yesterday. The upriver terminus of my day-after Earth Day paddle on the Assabet River was just below where the Damonmill Dam formerly stood (above photo). read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Staying-in-Home Waters Trash Paddler (Apr 23) - Do to the virus my paddling world has shrunk, and presently I'm using launch sites within a 6 mile radius of my home. As limiting as that may sound, in truth, it's not so bad for I'm fortunate in having several rivers within that circle to choose from. The photo above was taken from a spot on the Assabet River in Stow within 4 miles of my home. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Light at the End of the Tunnel Trash Paddler (Apr 14) - In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's base and emerge 4.75 miles later on the other side until an ominous event occurred on February 13, 2020. A cave-in eliminated the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and the structure was closed disrupting rail service to New England. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Paddlin' to Damon'S Mill Trash Paddler (Apr 9) - Paddled out through the woods to a nicely swollen Assabet River yesterday. Not a soul around. Making it upriver to Damon's Mill was relatively easy as most all of the usual obstacles were submerged. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

