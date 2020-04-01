[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Following Some Old Footsteps
Hardly discernible at first were the stone stairs leading up from near the water's edge of the Assabet River in Stow, MA. The hand-laid stone stairway made ascending the hill fairly easy even though i [...]
More from Trash Paddler
New Landings on the Assabet
Trash Paddler (May 1) - Had hoped to paddle on the 50th Earth Day but the day's strong winds persuaded me to wait until yesterday. The upriver terminus of my day-after Earth Day paddle on the Assabet River was just below where the Damonmill Dam formerly stood (above photo). read more...
Staying-in-Home Waters
Trash Paddler (Apr 23) - Do to the virus my paddling world has shrunk, and presently I'm using launch sites within a 6 mile radius of my home. As limiting as that may sound, in truth, it's not so bad for I'm fortunate in having several rivers within that circle to choose from. The photo above was taken from a spot on the Assabet River in Stow within 4 miles of my home. read more...
An Easter Egg Rock
Trash Paddler (Apr 18) - Egg Rock hosted another Easter Sunday at the confluence of the Sudbury and Assabet rivers. read more...
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Trash Paddler (Apr 14) - In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's base and emerge 4.75 miles later on the other side until an ominous event occurred on February 13, 2020. A cave-in eliminated the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and the structure was closed disrupting rail service to New England. read more...
Paddlin' to Damon'S Mill
Trash Paddler (Apr 9) - Paddled out through the woods to a nicely swollen Assabet River yesterday. Not a soul around. Making it upriver to Damon's Mill was relatively easy as most all of the usual obstacles were submerged. read more...
