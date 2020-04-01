Staying-in-Home Waters
Trash Paddler
1 hour ago
|
Do to the virus my paddling world has shrunk, and presently I'm using launch sites within a 6 mile radius of my home. As limiting as that may sound, in truth, it's not so bad for I'm fortunate in hav [...]
An Easter Egg Rock
Trash Paddler (Apr 18) - Egg Rock hosted another Easter Sunday at the confluence of the Sudbury and Assabet rivers. read more...
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Trash Paddler (Apr 14) - In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's base and emerge 4.75 miles later on the other side until an ominous event occurred on February 13, 2020. A cave-in eliminated the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and the structure was closed disrupting rail service to New England. read more...
Paddlin' to Damon'S Mill
Trash Paddler (Apr 9) - Paddled out through the woods to a nicely swollen Assabet River yesterday. Not a soul around. Making it upriver to Damon's Mill was relatively easy as most all of the usual obstacles were submerged. read more...
Keeping the Distance
Trash Paddler (Apr 3) - Out on the Assabet River yesterday, it occurred to me that I've been practicing social distancing for years without even realizing it. Not sure if that's good or bad it just is. Therefore, when out on the river it's fairly easy for me to forget all about our pandemic. After each paddle I return to land with hopes of hearing there's been a breakthrough in dealing with the virus. read more...
Precious Time on the Water
Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze. read more...
