Paddlin' to Damon'S Mill
Paddled out through the woods to a nicely swollen Assabet River yesterday. Not a soul around. Making it upriver to Damon's Mill was relatively easy as most all of the usual obstacles were submerged.
More from Trash Paddler
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Trash Paddler (Apr 7) - In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's base and emerge 4.75 miles later on the other side until an ominous event occurred on February 13, 2020. A cave-in eliminated the 'light at the end of the tunnel' and the structure was closed disrupting rail service to New England. read more...
Keeping the Distance
Trash Paddler (Apr 3) - Out on the Assabet River yesterday, it occurred to me that I've been practicing social distancing for years without even realizing it. Not sure if that's good or bad it just is. Therefore, when out on the river it's fairly easy for me to forget all about our pandemic. After each paddle I return to land with hopes of hearing there's been a breakthrough in dealing with the virus. read more...
Precious Time on the Water
Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze. read more...
Oxbow Tranquility Broken
Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley. read more...
Escaping It All on the Nashua
Trash Paddler (Mar 20) - Felt very lucky to get out on the Nashua River in Lancaster, MA, yesterday. Social distancing wasn't a problem as I didn't encounter another soul. Launched from Seven Bridge Road (aka Rt. 117) and found numerous obstacles in the form of blow downs. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Mar 18
|Trash Paddler
|Sunday Paddle in the familiar waters of the Assabet river in these uncharted times
|Mar 13
|Trash Paddler
|Nashua, Merrimack, and Assabet Bits
|Mar 7
|Trash Paddler
|Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing
|Feb 29
|Trash Paddler
|Spring time feel paddling around these rivers
|Feb 19
|Trash Paddler
|Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
|Feb 17
|Trash Paddler
|Solace on the Charles
|more...
