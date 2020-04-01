Light at the End of the Tunnel Source: Trash Paddler When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's b [...] → read original → Trash Paddler

Keeping the Distance Trash Paddler (Apr 3) - Out on the Assabet River yesterday, it occurred to me that I've been practicing social distancing for years without even realizing it. Not sure if that's good or bad it just is. Therefore, when out on the river it's fairly easy for me to forget all about our pandemic. After each paddle I return to land with hopes of hearing there's been a breakthrough in dealing with the virus.

Precious Time on the Water Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze.

Oxbow Tranquility Broken Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley.

