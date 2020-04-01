Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Source:Trash Paddler
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

In the northwest corner of Massachusetts a long, dark, damp, and cold railroad tunnel passes beneath Hoosac Mountain. For the past 150 years the Hoosac Tunnel allowed trains to enter the mountain's b [...]

→ read original → Trash Paddler

More from Trash Paddler

Keeping the Distance

Trash Paddler (Apr 3) - Out on the Assabet River yesterday, it occurred to me that I've been practicing social distancing for years without even realizing it. Not sure if that's good or bad it just is. Therefore, when out on the river it's fairly easy for me to forget all about our pandemic. After each paddle I return to land with hopes of hearing there's been a breakthrough in dealing with the virus.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Precious Time on the Water

Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Oxbow Tranquility Broken

Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Escaping It All on the Nashua

Trash Paddler (Mar 20) - Felt very lucky to get out on the Nashua River in Lancaster, MA, yesterday. Social distancing wasn't a problem as I didn't encounter another soul. Launched from Seven Bridge Road (aka Rt. 117) and found numerous obstacles in the form of blow downs.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Sunday Paddle in the familiar waters of the Assabet river in these uncharted times

Trash Paddler (Mar 18) - Got out on familiar waters this past Sunday and, under bright sunny skies, paddled to the point where the Sudbury and Assabet rivers join to form the Concord. Though everything seemed ordinary I couldn't help but think of how fast things are changing and all of us are heading into uncharted waters.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 13Trash Paddler Nashua, Merrimack, and Assabet Bits
Mar 7Trash Paddler Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing
Feb 29Trash Paddler Spring time feel paddling around these rivers
Feb 19Trash Paddler Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
Feb 17Trash Paddler Solace on the Charles
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.