Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

All Alone, Almost

Source:Tony Paradise
When:45 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Today I got off my bike and into my kayak for a solo trip to Kellys Island.  Putting in at Long Pond I surmised it was a good thing the pilot wasn't around because I wasn't in need of a pilot.

→ read original → Tony Paradise

More from Tony Paradise

Covid-19 Social Distancing

Tony Paradise (Apr 2) - I'm back. Unbelievable, I finally dusted off the Nordkapp and got out for a paddle. I haven't done much paddling the last couple of winters; just got sidetracked with winter fatbiking. Most of my paddle buddies were into the same thing. It just got to be too much biking and not enough balance. Hopefully that will change now that spring is here.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.