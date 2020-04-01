All Alone, Almost

Today I got off my bike and into my kayak for a solo trip to Kellys Island. Putting in at Long Pond I surmised it was a good thing the pilot wasn't around because I wasn't in need of a pilot.

Tony Paradise (Apr 2) - I'm back. Unbelievable, I finally dusted off the Nordkapp and got out for a paddle. I haven't done much paddling the last couple of winters; just got sidetracked with winter fatbiking. Most of my paddle buddies were into the same thing. It just got to be too much biking and not enough balance. Hopefully that will change now that spring is here.