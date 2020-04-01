[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Arta
The American River
1 hour ago
We offer a fun and exciting selection of whitewater river rafting trips on California’s American, Tuolumne and Merced Rivers.
California Canoe and Kayak
The American River (Mar 17) - Since the mid-eighties California Canoe & Kayak Whitewater school has been in operation on the South Fork of the American River. Keith Miller purchased Sierra Kayak School and started on a 30 plus year journey on the South Fork. read more...
WET River Trips
The American River (Mar 6) - As Northern California’s premier whitewater rafting company for nearly 40 years, WET River Trips has been creating unforgettable experiences on the American River for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities for almost half a century. read more...
American River Conservancy (ARC)
The American River (Feb 5) - The American River Conservancy (ARC) is an environmental non-profit organization located in Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, CA. read more...
