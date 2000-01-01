Playak Logo


O’Neill Hybrid Athletic Wear: Protection & Comfort for Paddlers

Source:Standup Journal
When:3 hrs. ago
Looking for a way to stay protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays while and remain comfortable while on the water? Check out the O’Neill Hybrid series of athletic wear including rash guards and athletic tees.

Five Countries in a Week via SUP: Bart de Zwart & Franz Orsi’s Tour through Europe

Standup Journal (May 2) - When passionate paddlers like Bart de Zwart and Franz Orsi take their inflatable SUP’s on a tour through Europe, the result is stunning imagery, a plethora of history and experiences to last a lifetime. Watch four well-crafted, short one-minute videos below offered by Starboard SUP and shot by Franz Orsi featuring Bart de Zwart. Experience five European countries in one week as they stand up paddle & windsurf through Europe during the Summer of 2019.  read more...

Amp Up the Dance: SUP Surf Video by Dasher Films

Standup Journal (Apr 30) - Jason Latham returns to Cocoa Beach for a solo SUP Surf session in this video by Charles (a.k.a. "Dash”) Dasher of Dasher Films. Sit back & mind surf these next few waves and notice how good that feels.  read more...

Steve & Barrie Boehne: 50 Years of Shred at Infinity Surf

Standup Journal (Apr 28) - Steve Boehne, founder of Infinity Surf, started shaping surfboards at age 12 with his dad. He became quickly adept and sold them throughout his high school career.  read more...

Izzi Gomez on the Rising Tide: Interview With APP World Tour 5X SUP Surfing Champion

Standup Journal (Apr 23) - Watch this complete interview with 5X World SUP Surfing champion Izzi Gomez from the first installment of the APP World Tour’s Immersed TV.  Izzi talks about her early days, winning and her recent World Title.  read more...

What Size Board to Ride With Your Wing? Ask Dan Gavere

Standup Journal (Apr 23) - Dan Gavere discusses what size board you will need to lineup with your wing if you’re just getting started in this quick tutorial from Fanatic SUP.  read more...

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 22Standup Journal Punching Out Through the Surf Zone: SUP Tips With Josh Riccio
Apr 9Standup Journal Publisher’s Note Spring 2020
Apr 3Standup Journal In It to Win It: in-Home Training Video by Casper Stenfath
Mar 29Standup Journal 10th Annual Carolina Cup Rescheduled: New Dates/Times
Mar 19Standup Journal Eco-Progressive iSUP: Sea Lion Boards Commits to 1% for the Planet
Mar 17Standup Journal Why We Paddle: Since the 70’s
Mar 17Standup Journal Air France Paddle Festival – April 4th, LIVE on Standup Journal Online
more...


