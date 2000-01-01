[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Amp Up the Dance: SUP Surf Video by Dasher Films
Source:
|Standup Journal
When:
|1 hour ago
Rating:
|
Jason Latham returns to Cocoa Beach for a solo SUP Surf session in this video by Charles (a.k.a. "Dash”) Dasher of Dasher Films. Sit back & mind surf these next few waves and notice how good that feels.
More from Standup Journal
Izzi Gomez on the Rising Tide: Interview With APP World Tour 5X SUP Surfing Champion
Standup Journal (Apr 23) - Watch this complete interview with 5X World SUP Surfing champion Izzi Gomez from the first installment of the APP World Tour’s Immersed TV. Izzi talks about her early days, winning and her recent World Title. read more...
What Size Board to Ride With Your Wing? Ask Dan Gavere
Standup Journal (Apr 23) - Dan Gavere discusses what size board you will need to lineup with your wing if you’re just getting started in this quick tutorial from Fanatic SUP. read more...
Punching Out Through the Surf Zone: SUP Tips With Josh Riccio
Standup Journal (Apr 22) - Josh Riccio offers dynamic SUP Tips on punching out through the surf in this 8-minute video tutorial. Lean back, step up and paddle over the top. read more...
Publisher’s Note Spring 2020
Standup Journal (Apr 9) - When I wrote my Publisher’s Note for the Spring 2020 issue of Standup Journal, I had no idea how appropriate it would be for these days. It was meant to be a reflection on recent lessons learned, and offered, in the midst of some controlled chaos and relevant life choices. read more...
In It to Win It: in-Home Training Video by Casper Stenfath
Standup Journal (Apr 3) - Watch this hilarious video by 2019 World Champion SUP Racer Casper Steinfath as he figures his path to success while in confinement from the COVID-19 virus in Denmark. It’s one way to stay fit for the future paddling season. read more...
