[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Steve & Barrie Boehne: 50 Years of Shred at Infinity Surf
|Source:
|Standup Journal
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Steve Boehne, founder of Infinity Surf, started shaping surfboards at age 12 with his dad. He became quickly adept and sold them throughout his high school career.
More from Standup Journal
Punching Out Through the Surf Zone: SUP Tips With Josh Riccio
Standup Journal (15 hrs. ago) - Josh Riccio offers dynamic SUP Tips on punching out through the surf in this 8-minute video tutorial. Lean back, step up and paddle over the top. read more...
Publisher’s Note Spring 2020
Standup Journal (Apr 9) - When I wrote my Publisher’s Note for the Spring 2020 issue of Standup Journal, I had no idea how appropriate it would be for these days. It was meant to be a reflection on recent lessons learned, and offered, in the midst of some controlled chaos and relevant life choices. read more...
In It to Win It: in-Home Training Video by Casper Stenfath
Standup Journal (Apr 3) - Watch this hilarious video by 2019 World Champion SUP Racer Casper Steinfath as he figures his path to success while in confinement from the COVID-19 virus in Denmark. It’s one way to stay fit for the future paddling season. read more...
10th Annual Carolina Cup Rescheduled: New Dates/Times
Standup Journal (Mar 29) - The 10th Annual Carolina Cup made the hard decision to reschedule this year’s event from April to November 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. New dates for this years Cup are November 4th – 8th, 2020. More time to train! read more...
Eco-Progressive iSUP: Sea Lion Boards Commits to 1% for the Planet
Standup Journal (Mar 19) - We are so proud of our friends at Sea Lion iSUP. The integrity within their brand is practiced and shows true effort towards sustainability. Sea Lion Boards are gorgeous and they make every effort to protect the planet. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Mar 17
|Standup Journal
|Why We Paddle: Since the 70’s
|Mar 17
|Standup Journal
|Air France Paddle Festival – April 4th, LIVE on Standup Journal Online
|Mar 2
|Standup Journal
|What Do You Do if You Get Caught Inside With a Wing?
|Mar 1
|Standup Journal
|The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans
|Feb 28
|Standup Journal
|The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change
|Feb 26
|Standup Journal
|GenRation Xperiences Provide Premiere SUP Surf Coaching & Analysis
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|