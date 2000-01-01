Steve & Barrie Boehne: 50 Years of Shred at Infinity Surf

More from Standup Journal

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Publisher’s Note Spring 2020 Standup Journal (Apr 9) - When I wrote my Publisher’s Note for the Spring 2020 issue of Standup Journal, I had no idea how appropriate it would be for these days. It was meant to be a reflection on recent lessons learned, and offered, in the midst of some controlled chaos and relevant life choices. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: