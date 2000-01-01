Izzi Gomez on the Rising Tide: Interview With APP World Tour 5X SUP Surfing Champion Source: Standup Journal When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Watch this complete interview with 5X World SUP Surfing champion Izzi Gomez from the first installment of the APP World Tour’s Immersed TV. Izzi talks about her early days, winning and her recent World Title. → read original → Standup Journal

