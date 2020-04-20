Playak Logo


Kayaking Lockdown: Should I Get a Pool?

Source:Simon Wyndham
When:1 hour ago
For outdoors enthusiasts, the current lockdown is not an easy thing to get through, but it is essential we all keep to the rules. But if you do have the space, you don’t have to stay out of your boat entirely.

→ read original → Simon Wyndham

How to Kayak in a Lockdown

Simon Wyndham (Mar 22) - Coronavirus has hit, and, frankly, it has potentially put paid to fun times. Even without a lockdown, it won’t be long before Summer, and with places like CIWW currently closed down it might take some creativity to find ways to practice in the dry months.  read more...

